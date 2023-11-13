KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 17,980 DN 350
LG Display 13,180 DN 110
Kangwonland 14,900 DN 310
NAVER 192,600 DN 2,100
Kakao 45,000 DN 650
NCsoft 250,500 DN 10,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 DN 900
COSMAX 126,800 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 90,100 DN 1,500
Hanwha Ocean 22,650 DN 1,050
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,150 DN 160
DWEC 4,140 DN 25
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 50
LG H&H 329,500 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 453,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 53,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 35,400 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,150 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 102,100 DN 1,600
Celltrion 156,800 DN 400
TKG Huchems 21,450 UP 150
JB Financial Group 10,760 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,400 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,000 DN 1,000
KIH 57,400 UP 500
GS 42,400 UP 250
LIG Nex1 97,000 DN 1,800
Fila Holdings 39,300 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,100 DN 2,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,785 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 137,000 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 10,640 DN 110
SK Innovation 131,000 DN 300
POONGSAN 36,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 600
Hansae 23,200 UP 150
Youngone Corp 54,300 DN 400
CSWIND 44,900 DN 450
(MORE)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea