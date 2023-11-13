KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 13,620 DN 810
KOLON IND 40,750 DN 700
HanmiPharm 290,000 DN 5,000
SD Biosensor 11,000 DN 150
Meritz Financial 54,200 UP 1,300
BNK Financial Group 7,050 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 8,140 UP 70
emart 77,700 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY436 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 DN 2,350
PIAM 28,600 DN 200
HANJINKAL 48,000 UP 550
CHONGKUNDANG 116,800 DN 2,300
DoubleUGames 47,000 UP 1,500
HL MANDO 33,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 720,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,200 DN 1,150
Netmarble 46,750 DN 250
KRAFTON 193,900 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,100 DN 1,000
ORION 122,300 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,000 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 30
BGF Retail 148,000 UP 2,700
SKCHEM 60,500 DN 100
HDC-OP 12,700 DN 410
HYOSUNG TNC 370,000 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 375,500 0
HANILCMT 12,720 0
SKBS 64,200 DN 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 80
KakaoBank 23,250 UP 300
HYBE 202,500 DN 9,500
SK ie technology 64,200 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 415,500 UP 4,500
YoulchonChem 32,300 DN 1,000
DL E&C 36,900 DN 200
kakaopay 41,150 UP 500
K Car 9,990 DN 90
SKSQUARE 48,450 UP 200
(END)
