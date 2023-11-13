KAC, Hyundai E&C to participate in Ukrainian airport project
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. have signed a tentative agreement to participate in a reconstruction project for Ukraine's main international gateway, the companies said Monday.
Under the three-way memorandum of understanding forged with Boryspil International Airport on Sunday, KAC, South Korea's state-run airports operator, will provide navigational safety equipment and airport management consulting service for the airport located east of Kyiv.
Hyundai, South Korea's second-largest builder, will be responsible for design, procurement and construction for the project. A signing ceremony for the memorandum was held in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday.
According to the companies, the Ukrainian airport will offer support to the South Korean companies by providing various information regarding the project.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap