KAC, Hyundai E&C to participate in Ukrainian airport project

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. have signed a tentative agreement to participate in a reconstruction project for Ukraine's main international gateway, the companies said Monday.

Under the three-way memorandum of understanding forged with Boryspil International Airport on Sunday, KAC, South Korea's state-run airports operator, will provide navigational safety equipment and airport management consulting service for the airport located east of Kyiv.

Hyundai, South Korea's second-largest builder, will be responsible for design, procurement and construction for the project. A signing ceremony for the memorandum was held in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday.

According to the companies, the Ukrainian airport will offer support to the South Korean companies by providing various information regarding the project.



This photo provided by Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) on Nov. 13, 2023, shows representatives of KAC, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held in Warsaw for the South Korean firms' participation in the Ukrainian airport's reconstruction project. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

