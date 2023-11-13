Cosmax Q3 net profit up 60.8 pct to 10.9 bln won
All News 15:50 November 13, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 10.9 billion won (US$8.2 million), up 60.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 19.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.5 percent to 458.3 billion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 23.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
