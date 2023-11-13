CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct to 230.8 bln won
All News 16:04 November 13, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 230.8 billion won (US$174.1 million), up 2.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 18.2 percent on-year to 396 billion won. Sales decreased 7.1 percent to 7.44 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 163.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
Most Saved
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea