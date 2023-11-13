CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct to 230.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 230.8 billion won (US$174.1 million), up 2.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 18.2 percent on-year to 396 billion won. Sales decreased 7.1 percent to 7.44 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 163.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

