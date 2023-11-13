Nokwon Commercials & Industries to raise 5 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Nokwon Commercials & Industries Inc. announced Monday that it will sell shares to raise 5 billion won (US$3.8 million).

The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.42 million common shares at a price of 3,500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

