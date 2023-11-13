Saltlux Inc to raise 15.6 bln won via stock sale
November 13, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Saltlux Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell shares to raise 15.6 billion won (US$11.8 million).
The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 678,373 common shares at a price of 23,050 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
