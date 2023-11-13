Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ace Technologies to raise 34.5 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:10 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Ace Technologies Corp. announced Monday that it will sell stock to raise 34.5 billion won (US$26 million).

The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 23.61 million common shares at a price of 1,461 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
