LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The wait is over. The LG Twins are the champions of South Korean baseball for the first time in 29 years.

The Twins defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 in Game 5 of the Korean Series on Monday, winning their fourth straight game after dropping the opener of this best-of-seven competition.



LG Twins players and coaches celebrate after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is the Twins' first title since 1994 and it ends one of the longest title droughts in the history of the Korea Baseball Organization, dating to 1982.

The Seoul-based Twins got to celebrate their long-awaited title on home turf at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. All five games of the Korean Series were played before a sellout crowd, including 23,750 fans at Jamsil on this frigid Monday night.

Captain Oh Ji-hwan was voted the MVP of the Korean Series, after leading the Twins with three home runs and eight RBIs. Oh became the first player to homer in three straight games in the same Korean Series.



Park Hae-min of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the third inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

