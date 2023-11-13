Pitching, hitting, running: how LG Twins ruled KBO in 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- It is difficult enough for a baseball team to dominate its league in one element of the game. But in 2023, the LG Twins reigned supreme in South Korean baseball in multiple areas.

And that's how they won the Korean Series title Monday, their first in 29 years. When you have the best pitching staff, best lineup and most speed in the league, this otherwise humbling game of baseball can seem so simple.

The Twins knocked off the KT Wiz in five games of the best-of-seven Korean Series, beating them 6-2 in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Featuring some timely hits, excellent pitching and three steals, the title-clinching win perfectly encapsulated what made the Twins so great this year.



LG Twins players celebrate winning the Korean Series over the KT Wiz following their 6-2 victory in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Twins reeled off four consecutive wins after dropping the opener last Tuesday. In rallying to win Games 2 and 3, the Twins showcased their strength in numbers in the bullpen, while also flexing their home run prowess.

Things looked dire for the Twins after going down 4-0 after the top of the first inning in Game 2. Starter Choi Won-tae failed to get out of the first inning, retiring just one batter while giving up two hits and two walks. But then seven relievers shut things down the rest of the way, keeping the Wiz off the board while their lineup clawed all the way back for a 5-4 win. Park Dong-won's two-run blast in the bottom eighth was the difference maker.

In the back-and-forth Game 3, the Twins once again rode seven relievers. Though the bullpen blew a 5-4 lead this time, surrendering three runs in the bottom eight, the lineup came through again.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, captain Oh Ji-hwan smacked a three-run homer to give the Twins an 8-7 lead that they preserved. They were one out away from going down 2-1 in the series, but instead opened up a 2-1 lead, with momentum behind them going into Game 4.



And that fourth game was a blowout, as the Twins stayed hot to the tune of 17 hits in a 15-4 win. They pieced together eight consecutive hits in a seven-run seventh inning -- the longest such streak in an inning in Korean Series history.

The Twins only needed five relievers for the relatively stress-free 3 1/3 innings, after starter Kim Yun-sik gave them 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. And the Twins were able to save their top relievers for Game 5, the first potential clinching game of the series. And three members in the circle of manager Youm Kyoung-youb's trust, You Young-chan, Ham Deok-ju and Go Woo-suk, held the Wiz to a run on just two hits over the final four frames.

In the regular season, the Twins had the best overall ERA at 3.67, and the best bullpen ERA with 3.43. Their relievers ate up the second-most innings with 570, but they still gave up the fewest home runs with 32.

And the bullpen was just as effective in the Korean Series for the most part. Ironically, closer Go Woo-suk looked like the worst reliever for the Twins at times. That they were able to win the title despite Go's adventures early on says a great deal about the depth and abilities of their bullpen.



The Twins received strong production from up and down the lineup. Leadoff man Hong Chang-ki came into this series with a career postseason batting average of .081, and hit .350 (7-for-20) with three walks in five games. No. 2 hitter Park Hae-min set the table nicely with seven hits, two walks and two steals.

Captain Oh Ji-hwan, batting out of the No. 5 spot, wielded the hottest bat with a team-best three home runs and eight RBIs, which earned him the series MVP award.

Oh had plenty of support, with cleanup Austin Dean finishing with a .350 average and five RBIs and No. 7 hitter Park Dong-won hitting two homers, while No. 3 hitter Kim Hyun-soo knocked in seven runs.

The Twins led the regular season with 166 steals in 144 games, 33 more than their closest pursuers, the Doosan Bears. And they also had 33 steals against the Wiz in 16 regular season meetings.

The Twins had five steals in the series, three of which came Monday night. And they didn't always need to wreak havoc on the base paths when they could just hit homers or rip doubles all across the diamond.



