(LEAD) Twins captain Oh Ji-hwan slugs way to Korean Series MVP award, receives Rolex from team

(ATTN: ADDS comments throughout)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- In winning the Korean Series MVP, Oh Ji-hwan did for the LG Twins what Rolex does for watches: setting the standard for excellence.

And as part of a pledge made by the late owner of the Twins, Oh received a Rolex watch from his team.

The late LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo purchased a Rolex watch in 1998 and told the baseball team to present it to the Korean Series MVP winner. This was four years after the Twins had won the Korean Series championship. These were heady times for the Twins, and it seemed as though the watch would find its owner soon enough.



Oh Ji-hwan (front) of the LG Twins celebrates after winning the Korean Series MVP award following a 6-2 win over the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Twins lost the 2002 Korean Series to the Samsung Lions. They didn't even play in another Korean Series until this year, and Oh, who is also captain of the Twins, delivered in a big way, with team highs of three home runs and eight RBIs. In Game 4 on Saturday, Oh became the first player to homer in three straight games in the same Korean Series.

Oh received 80 out of 93 votes cast by media to run away with the MVP honor.

The biggest home run came in Game 3 last Friday, with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. The Wiz had taken a 7-5 lead with a three-run rally in the bottom eighth at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

The Twins threatened by putting two men aboard for Oh. Facing closer Kim Jae-yoon, Oh took a first-pitch forkball for a ball. Kim then had a mound conference with catcher Jang Sung-woo, and Oh correctly guessed a fastball was coming.

Oh drilled that pitch and sent it over the right field wall for a three-run homer, punctuating a heart-pounding 8-7 victory that gave the Twins a 2-1 series lead.



This photo taken Nov. 13, 2023, at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul shows a Rolex watch that late LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo purchased in 1998 for the future Korean Series MVP winner. The Twins won their first Korean Series since 1994 on this day, and team captain Oh Ji-hwan was named the series MVP. (Yonhap)

The Twins clobbered the Wiz 15-4 the very next day, and Oh hit another three-run bomb in that game -- essentially sealing his MVP case.

Oh went 0-for-4 in Monday's clinching victory, but he still won the MVP award comfortably.

"It's been a long time coming. This is really emotional," Oh said, drenched in champagne. "I hope this 30-man roster will be remembered for a long, long time. I hope this is the beginning of something special."

Oh said the pressure of ending the drought didn't weigh on him or his teammates.

"It was a lot of fun," Oh said. "I think the running theme for us throughout the season has been to stay aggressive and play with confidence. Our young players really stepped up, and some of the older guys did their part, too."



Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins kisses the trophy for the Korean Series MVP award following a 6-2 win over the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Before and during the series, Oh was often asked about the prospect of winning the watch. Invariably, Oh said he didn't really care about individual honors, as long as the team won the championship.

With an annual salary of 600 million won (US$453,225) this year, Oh can surely afford a Rolex for himself. But it's hard to put a price tag on the one that came with his first Korean Series title.

And the kid who grew up a fan of the Twins, a high school prospect who wondered on social media if the Twins would need him in their lineup in the future, made his childhood dream come true on this memorable Monday night.

Oh said at his press conference that he hadn't yet seen the watch himself, and he would rather donate it to a team museum for posterity or give it to the current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, son of Koo Bon-moo.

"It'd be too much for me to actually wear it," Oh said. He then added with a smile, "I'd like a more contemporary watch or a different gift."



Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the KT Wiz during the top of the seventh inning in Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)