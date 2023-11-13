Drought-ending title for Twins beginning of dynasty: manager

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- With the LG Twins having finally ended their 29-year title drought in South Korean baseball Monday, victorious manager Youm Kyoung-youb said the club should be on path to capture more titles in the future.

The Twins defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 in Game 5 of the Korean Series and secured their first title since 1994. Youm said the next one won't take as long.



LG Twins players toss their manager Youm Kyoung-youb in the air after winning the Korean Series over the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I thought this season was really important. And winning the title this year should give the team a ton of confidence going into next year," Youm said, wearing the gold medal awarded to the champions around his neck. "We have a perfect balance of veteran leadership and youthful energy. If we can develop just a couple more young players, I think we can really develop into a dynasty."

Addressing the delighted Twins fans during the on-field championship celebration at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, Youm told fans that this title was only the beginning.

"We've taken a big first step toward becoming a truly great team," Youm added. "If we stick to our good process, results should always follow."

This is also Youm's first title as manager. He was general manager for the SK Wyverns' 2018 championship team. Four years before that, he managed the Nexen Heroes to a runner-up finish in the Korean Series. In 1994, when the Twins had last won the Korean Series, Youm was a player on the opposing team, the Taepyungyang Dolphins.



LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb (C) celebrates after winning the Korean Series over the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

In his earlier post-playing jobs, Youm worked as scout and head of baseball operations for the Twins during their darker years. And when Youm was offered the managerial job for the same team last winter, he said he felt "really fortunate."

"Honestly, I felt a ton of pressure to be managing this time, given the history of this franchise," Youm said. "But I also felt this team was closer to a title than any other team I'd managed before, in terms of talent. I just wanted to capitalize on this great opportunity. The players really empowered me the whole season and the front office always had faith in me."

The Twins posted the best record in the regular season to earn a bye to the Korean Series, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. Through ups and downs, Youm said he never wanted to lose sight of his team's goal.

"I kept telling myself not to let outside noise affect what we were trying to accomplish," Youm said. "The most important thing for me was to gain players' trust. I wanted this team to play an aggressive brand of baseball and not hesitate on the field."

The Twins dropped the first game at home by 3-2. The team that claims the opening game of the Korean Series had won the title more than 70 percent of the time prior to this year but once the Twins erased a 4-0 deficit to take Game 2 by 5-4, Youm felt his team would still have a chance.

The Twins then scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take Game 3 by 8-7, with the Korean Series MVP Oh Ji-hwan delivering a three-run bomb. That's when Youm felt confident the Twins would capture the title.



LG Twins players and coaches celebrate after winning the Korean Series over the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

"In a postseason series, luck plays an important role. And I think luck was really on our side the whole series," Youm said. "After coming from behind to win those two games, I could see the confidence level growing for the entire team."

The Twins ended up winning the last four games of the series for the title. Along the way, Youm said he wanted to make sure the players' desperation to end the drought wouldn't go overboard.

"At the start, I felt we could match any team in the league in our passion and sense of urgency," he said. "But I was also worried that it could lead to our players forcing the issue a little bit. I always stressed the importance of staying on an even keel. Our guys were a little too excited before today's game and I had to calm them down.

"I honestly thought the series could go six or seven games," Youm added. "But no matter how long it lasted, I was confident we could win."

Youm congratulated his counterpart, Lee Kang-chul, on a great series. The two were high school teammates in the 1980s, and Lee worked as Youm's bench coach with the Heroes for four seasons.



LG Twins players and coaches celebrate after winning the Korean Series over the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

In early June, the Wiz found themselves in last place in the Korea Baseball Organization. Amid mounting injuries and protracted early-season slumps, making the postseason as one of the top-five teams seemed like a pipe dream at that point.

Fast forward the clock to November and the Wiz were playing in the Korean Series, after climbing all the way to second place in the regular season. The Wiz ultimately fell short, but manager Lee said he was proud of his players.

"We had some rough stretches early and we had to work really hard to get to this point," Lee said, choking back on tears in his final press conference of the year. "I'd like to thank my players for their dedication. I also want to thank our fans and staff for everything they've done."

This has been a long year for Lee personally, too. He managed the South Korean national team at the World Baseball Classic in March, and he had to oversee two training camps -- one for the Wiz and one for the national team -- in Arizona in February.

"It has really been a long year, and I didn't think we'd play this late in the season," Lee said. "The players never gave up and trusted me all the way through. That's how we've made it this far."

Lee offered his congratulations to the Twins, who ended a 29-year title drought on home turf.

"I think both teams played an incredible series," Lee said. "We were unlucky at times. Some well-hit balls went right to their fielders. Even though we lost the last game, I think we really played well."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)