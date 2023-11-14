Biden signs act enabling Korean-American Vietnam War veterans to receive health care benefits
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a bipartisan act allowing Korean American veterans of the Vietnam War to be eligible for state health care services, the White House said.
The "Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief Act" is expected to allow about 3,000 veterans, who have become naturalized American citizens, to enroll in state health care paid for by the South Korean government, according to the office of Senator Mike Braun.
Braun and Senator Mazie Hirono introduced the act, which passed the Senate last month. The bill passed the House of Representatives in May under an initiative led by Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA).
South Korea will reimburse the U.S. for healthcare services that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs furnishes to Korean American veterans. In exchange, the U.S. will reimburse Korea for the healthcare it provides to veterans of the U.S. armed forces living in Korea, according to Braun's office.
