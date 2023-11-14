46 countries, including S. Korea, U.S., join declaration on 'responsible' AI use

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and 44 other countries have joined a declaration highlighting the "responsible" use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military domain, the State Department said Monday.

Launched in February, the Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of AI and Autonomy aims to build international consensus on responsible behavior and guide countries' development, deployment and use of military AI, according to the department.

The declaration came amid growing concerns about the possibility of AI and other cutting-edge technologies being used for military purposes in ways that could undermine human rights and other values.

"The declaration, and the measures it outlines, are an important step in building an international framework of responsibility to allow states to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating the risks," the department said in a press release. "The United States is committed to working together with other endorsing states to build on this important development."

Among the 46 nations endorsing the declaration are Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore and Japan.



sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)