Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

November 14, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't maintains 52-hour workweek after mulling 69-hour system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tripartite commission of labor, management, government set to resume meeting at presidential office's request (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for certain industries if agreed upon by labor, management (Donga Ilbo)
-- LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for certain industries if labor, management give approval (Segye Times)
-- Less militant Federation of Korean Trade Unions returns for dialogue with gov't over pending labor issues (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Less militant Federation of Korean Trade Unions returns for dialogue with gov't over labor issues (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek for certain industries if agreed upon by labor, management (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for manufacturing, construction industries, if labor, management give approval (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party seeks to pass bill to renovate large residential towns near Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek cap for some sectors if labor, management agree (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Government to relax 52-hour workweek cap for some sectors (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, US to step up data sharing on N. Korean missiles (Korea Times)
