SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't maintains 52-hour workweek after mulling 69-hour system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Tripartite commission of labor, management, government set to resume meeting at presidential office's request (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for certain industries if agreed upon by labor, management (Donga Ilbo)

-- LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for certain industries if labor, management give approval (Segye Times)

-- Less militant Federation of Korean Trade Unions returns for dialogue with gov't over pending labor issues (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Less militant Federation of Korean Trade Unions returns for dialogue with gov't over labor issues (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek for certain industries if agreed upon by labor, management (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek regulations for manufacturing, construction industries, if labor, management give approval (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Main opposition party seeks to pass bill to renovate large residential towns near Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to ease 52-hour workweek cap for some sectors if labor, management agree (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Government to relax 52-hour workweek cap for some sectors (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, US to step up data sharing on N. Korean missiles (Korea Times)

(END)