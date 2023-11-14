(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

(ATTN: UPDATES with more background info in para 4)

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- "Standing Next to You," the latest song from BTS member Jungkook, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 5.

The tune came in fifth on this week's Hot 100 chart behind Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now?" and SZA's "Snooze," Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) on its official website.

"The track is Jungkook's third Hot 100 top 10," Billboard said.

With this achievement, Jungkook now holds the record for the most Hot 100 entries among K-pop solo artists, as six of his solo pieces have made their way onto the chart.



BTS' Jungkok performs "Standing Next to You" in this undated photo provided by NBC, a major U.S. TV network. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

"Standing Next to You" has recorded 10.6 million streams, a radio airplay audience of 400,000, and 99,000 physical and digital copies sold combined, following its Nov. 3 release on "Golden," Jungkook's first solo album, according to Billboard.

The retro-funk song, featuring the singer's rhythmical and powerful vocals, is about one's unwavering commitment to be with his lover no matter what challenges they may face.

Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the producers of Jungkook's solo debut song "Seven," which became a global hit last summer, once again teamed up to produce the new song.



BTS' Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Standing Next to You" landed atop both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. charts.

Jungkook's other solo singles "Seven" and "3D" ranked second and ninth, respectively, on the Global 200 and second and ninth, respectively, on the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart.

The BTS vocalist made his debut as a solo artist with "Seven" in July, which soared to No. 1 on the Hot 100 upon its release. In October, he reached No. 1 with "3D."

"Golden" entered the Billboard 200 main albums chart for this week at No. 2, with 210,200 equivalent album units earned.

The album has 11 tracks, including "Standing Next to You," "Seven" and "3D."

