Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net profit up 111.1 pct to 506.7 bln won

All News 08:47 November 14, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 506.7 billion won (US$382.4 million), up 111.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 119.8 percent on-year to 596.4 billion won. Sales decreased 33.1 percent to 7.05 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!