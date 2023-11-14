Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net profit up 111.1 pct to 506.7 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 506.7 billion won (US$382.4 million), up 111.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 119.8 percent on-year to 596.4 billion won. Sales decreased 33.1 percent to 7.05 trillion won.

