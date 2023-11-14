Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 14, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Suwon 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/00 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/00 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 09/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 12/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 13/01 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

