Samsung introduces its generative AI model Gauss at annual tech conference

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday showcased its latest updates to software and services, including its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, Samsung Gauss, at an annual tech conference.

At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) Korea 2023 in Seoul, the South Korean tech giant introduced Samsung Gauss and its three sub-models -- Gauss Language, Gauss Code and Gauss Image -- with plans to integrate it into products to improve consumer experience.

Samsung Gauss, unveiled at the company's AI event last week, is aimed at enhancing the work efficiency of workers by facilitating tasks, such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content.

The AI model is expected to be implemented in Samsung's upcoming smartphones and tablets, including the Galaxy S24.

Also, Samsung presented advanced research technologies and customer experience improvements, including data intelligence based on knowledge graphs, mobile Galaxy UI features, the evolution of the Tizen platform and enhanced connectivity experiences for Tizen-based screen products.

Topics like threats and opportunities of AI on software security and Samsung's open source activities for technological innovation were also discussed during the two-day event.

The SDC, which started in 2014, is an annual event that brings thousands of developers, content creators and designers to discuss future technologies and services. Samsung has been also unveiling its upcoming technologies and software visions at the event.



The poster of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) Korea 2023 provided by Samsung Electronics Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

