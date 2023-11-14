Hyundai Motor campaigns for S. Korea's 2030 World Expo bid at APEC

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has launched a campaign to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo at this week's summit gathering of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco.

Hyundai said it will mobilize custom-designed units of its electrified Ioniq 5, EV6 and G80 models across APEC venues and landmark areas in San Francisco during the summit period that ends Friday (local time) to promote the country's bid for hosting the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.



This image provided by Hyundai Motor on Nov. 14, 2023, shows specially-designed electrified vehicle units prepared to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo at this week's summit gathering of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The specially-designed "art cars" are wrapped with images of key symbols for Busan, including seagulls and Gwangan Bridge, along with the "Busan is Ready" slogan.

Hyundai has previously launched similar campaigns in other key global gatherings earlier this year, including the United Nations General Assembly in New York and the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi.

Member states of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, will decide on the host city among Busan, Riyadh and Rome later this month in Paris.



This image provided by Hyundai Motor on Nov. 14, 2023, shows a specially-designed electrified vehicle prepared to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo at this week's summit gathering of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

