Flight takeoffs, landings to be temporarily restricted for noise regulation during college entrance exam
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The government said Tuesday all aircraft takeoffs and landings across South Korea will be temporarily prohibited to regulate noise during this year's annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) later his week.
According to the transportation ministry, aircraft takeoffs and landings will be restricted for 35 minutes between 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Thursday during the English listening evaluation portion of the national college entrance exam.
The ministry said the decision was aimed to prevent aircraft noise during the exam. All aircraft in flight, excluding those in emergency situations, must remain in airspace at an altitude of 3 kilometers or higher under the control of air traffic control authorities.
During the period, operating schedules of 94 flights will be adjusted. According to the ministry, airlines will provide advance notices of the change to passengers with reservations.
The CSAT, held on the third Thursday of November every year, is one of the nation's most important academic events, as it is the culmination of years of hard work for many students anxious to enter top universities.
