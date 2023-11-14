Australian minister seeks to discuss deepening 'strategic' ties with S. Korean defense chief
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Australia's Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said Tuesday he seeks to discuss deepening "strategic" ties between Canberra and Seoul in his talks with South Korea's defense chief amid growing defense industry cooperation between the two countries.
Conroy made the remark as he is visiting Seoul to attend the inaugural defense ministerial meeting between South Korea and member states of the U.N. Command on Tuesday.
"We need to start these conversations with the intent of both sides on deepening the strategic relationship between our two countries," Conroy said when asked about his planned talks with Defense Minister Shin Won-sik later in the day.
"We've both got a strong interest in maintaining a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and I think that's great news for our region."
Conroy added that he will visit South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace during the trip.
In July, Australia selected the company as the preferred bidder for its acquisition project for 129 next-generation armored vehicles by 2028.
"They have been down selected as the preferred tenderer for the largest Army acquisition (project) in the history of our country, so it's very exciting days," Conroy said.
Last month, Shin met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Seoul and signed a memorandum of understanding for the two countries' militaries to hold more exercises, and another aimed at enhancing training and cooperation in peacekeeping operations.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
