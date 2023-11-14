E-Mart Q3 net profit down 83.8 pct to 20.1 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 20.1 billion won (US$15.2 million), down 83.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 77.9 billion won, down 22.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0 percent to 7.7 trillion won.

(END)