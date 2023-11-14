The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



S. Korea considering partial suspension of inter-Korean military agreement upon N. Korean satellite launch

SEOUL -- South Korea is considering partially suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement as a precautionary measure against North Korean provocations in case it makes a third attempt to launch a spy satellite, sources said Tuesday.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement calls for setting up buffer zones and no-fly zones near the inter-Korean border to ban artillery firing, naval drills and surveillance activities to prevent clashes between the two Koreas.



HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 698.1 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

SEOUL -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has clinched a 698.1 billion-won (US$530 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for an African shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.



S. Korea to hold survey on separated families next year

SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Tuesday it plans to conduct a survey on the fate of South Korean families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War next year, two years earlier than its original schedule, as more aging Koreans have passed away.

Under the law, the government is supposed to carry out the survey on separated families in 2026, but it has decided to advance the schedule to 2024, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs.



(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL -- "Standing Next to You," the latest song from BTS member Jungkook, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 5.

The tune came in fifth on this week's Hot 100 chart behind Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now?" and SZA's "Snooze," Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) on its official website.



Samsung introduces its generative AI model Gauss at annual tech conference

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday showcased its latest updates to software and services, including its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, Samsung Gauss, at an annual tech conference.

At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) Korea 2023 in Seoul, the South Korean tech giant introduced Samsung Gauss and its three sub-models -- Gauss Language, Gauss Code and Gauss Image -- with plans to integrate it into products to improve consumer experience.



S. Korea attends APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting to discuss financial health, digital assets

SEOUL -- South Korea has attended the Finance Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco this week to discuss ways of cooperation with member nations on the global economy, sustainable finance and digital assets, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The South Korean delegation led by Deputy Finance Minister Choi Ji-young attended the two-day meeting that began Sunday (U.S. time), where the 21 member nations agreed upon joint efforts to secure growth momentum while ensuring financial soundness, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Led by in-form stars, S. Korea pursuing 4th straight win as World Cup qualifying begins vs. Singapore

SEOU -- With their Europe-based stars enjoying strong club seasons, South Korea will chase their fourth consecutive win under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann this week against Singapore in Seoul, as their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins.

It will be the first Group C match for both teams in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. The kickoff is at 8 p.m. Thursday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.



Vice defense chief to join ASEAN-led regional security meeting

SEOUL -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho will travel to Indonesia this week to attend an annual regional security meeting involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Kim will leave for Jakarta on Wednesday to participate in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus set to kick off the next day. It will bring together top defense officials from nine ASEAN countries and eight others, including the United States and China. Myanmar will not attend this year's gathering.

