Global economy forecast to grow 2.8 pct next year amid high rates: KIEP

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean state-run economic think tank slashed its outlook for global economic growth to 2.8 percent for next year Tuesday on high interest rates in major nations and China's slowdown.

The latest forecast by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) marked a 0.2 percentage-point fall from its projection presented in May.

The figure is rosier than that made by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of 2.7 percent but lower than the 2.9 percent growth suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KIEP, however, raised the growth forecast for this year by 0.4 percentage point to 3 percent, indicating that the world economy is expected to slow down further from last year's 3.3 percent growth.



This Reuters photo shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answering a question during a press conference in Washington on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

The revision came as major economies are forecast to expand at a slower pace next year as their aggressive monetary tightening policies could hinder growth amid mounting debts, the think tank said.

The U.S. economy is forecast to expand 1.5 percent in 2024 following this year's 2.4 percent expansion, the institute said. Its outlook for next year marked a 0.5 percentage-point fall from its previous outlook.

The think tank anticipated that China will report 4.5 percent economic growth next year, citing the prolonged risks of its real estate sector and external uncertainties.

"Chances are that the Chinese economy could enter the path of low growth in the longer term, which will serve as a major downside risk to the global economy, particularly adjacent Asian nations," the KIEP said in a report.

The institute slashed the growth outlook for the European Union to 1.1 percent next year from 1.4 percent, while keeping its estimate for Japan at 1 percent.

In its latest report, the Korea Development Institute, a state-run think tank, forecast the South Korean economy to grow 2.2 percent next year.

The reading was on par with those made by the Bank of Korea and the IMF, while the government forecast 2.4 percent growth and the OECD projected 2.1 percent.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)