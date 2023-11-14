Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold three-way talks at APEC summit
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in San Francisco on the fringes of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum this week.
Foreign Minister Park Jin will join U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa for the talks on Tuesday (local time), Lim Soo-suk, South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a briefing.
They are expected to discuss ways to respond to the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.
Pyongyang is believed to have provided Moscow with weapons and munitions in exchange for Russia's help in weapons technologies.
The three-way talks will also come amid concerns Pyongyang is preparing to make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite after two failures in May and August, respectively.
The three top diplomats last had a "pull aside" meeting on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.
