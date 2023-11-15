Mercedes-Benz Korea, 3 other carmakers to recall over 10,000 units over faulty parts
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other car companies will recall over 10,000 vehicles due to defective components, the transportation ministry said Wednesday.
The companies, which also include BMW Group Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea and domestic electrified van manufacturer Jeis Mobility, are voluntarily recalling a total of 10,981 units of 20 different models, the ministry said.
Mercedes-Benz will recall 9,528 units of 14 different models, including its E 250 sedan, due to the possibility of engine shutdown caused by a faulty fuel pump component.
BMW will recall 141 units of two different motorcycle models over inadequate brightness of lights for daytime driving, and Volkswagen will address defective batteries in 73 units of two different Audi models, including the e-tron GT.
Jeis Mobility will recall 910 units of its ET Van model to address the lower part of the vehicle not meeting safety standards.
