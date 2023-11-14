SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DONGSUH 18,010 UP 200

SamsungEng 25,450 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG C&T 115,800 DN 900

PanOcean 4,215 DN 245

SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 150

LOTTE WELLFOOD 123,400 DN 3,000

KT 32,950 UP 100

LOTTE TOUR 10,550 DN 10

LG Uplus 10,320 DN 70

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16400 UP270

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 0

KT&G 91,800 UP 1,500

Doosan Enerbility 14,210 UP 490

Doosanfc 18,450 UP 470

LG Display 13,360 UP 180

SK 158,600 UP 3,000

Hanon Systems 6,790 DN 10

Kangwonland 14,920 UP 20

NAVER 198,600 UP 6,000

Kakao 46,350 UP 1,350

Kogas 23,350 DN 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,150 UP 550

SamsungF&MIns 248,500 DN 3,000

IBK 11,720 UP 150

NCsoft 254,500 UP 4,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,500 UP 550

HyundaiEng&Const 35,200 UP 150

HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,600 UP 600

KIH 58,300 UP 900

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,300 UP 50

COSMAX 121,300 DN 5,500

KIWOOM 92,400 UP 2,300

Hanwha Ocean 23,200 UP 550

HD Hyundai Infracore 7,230 UP 80

DWEC 4,230 UP 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 59,500 UP 1,400

SamyangFood 210,000 0

CJ CheilJedang 318,500 UP 11,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,350 UP 750

