KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DONGSUH 18,010 UP 200
SamsungEng 25,450 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 115,800 DN 900
PanOcean 4,215 DN 245
SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 123,400 DN 3,000
KT 32,950 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 10,550 DN 10
LG Uplus 10,320 DN 70
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16400 UP270
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 0
KT&G 91,800 UP 1,500
Doosan Enerbility 14,210 UP 490
Doosanfc 18,450 UP 470
LG Display 13,360 UP 180
SK 158,600 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 6,790 DN 10
Kangwonland 14,920 UP 20
NAVER 198,600 UP 6,000
Kakao 46,350 UP 1,350
Kogas 23,350 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,150 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 248,500 DN 3,000
IBK 11,720 UP 150
NCsoft 254,500 UP 4,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,500 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 35,200 UP 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,600 UP 600
KIH 58,300 UP 900
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,300 UP 50
COSMAX 121,300 DN 5,500
KIWOOM 92,400 UP 2,300
Hanwha Ocean 23,200 UP 550
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,230 UP 80
DWEC 4,230 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 59,500 UP 1,400
SamyangFood 210,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 318,500 UP 11,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,350 UP 750
