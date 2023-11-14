KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 28,300 UP 800
S-Oil 68,600 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 244,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,600 UP 1,900
HMM 15,630 DN 740
HYUNDAI WIA 53,500 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 127,600 UP 1,400
SKC 90,700 UP 4,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,420 UP 50
Mobis 222,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,800 UP 2,700
S-1 57,000 UP 800
ZINUS 18,770 UP 90
Hanchem 180,400 UP 3,700
DWS 30,950 UP 1,000
Kumyang 104,200 UP 4,600
Daesang 20,650 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,660 UP 80
ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 120
DB HiTek 54,600 UP 700
CJ 88,800 DN 2,400
LX INT 29,550 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 11,850 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 UP 50
SK hynix 130,000 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 496,500 UP 8,500
Hanwha 24,350 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,330 UP 350
KIA CORP. 78,200 UP 1,200
KCC 238,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 86,000 DN 400
GS 42,050 DN 350
LIG Nex1 97,700 UP 700
Fila Holdings 39,050 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,600 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,830 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 133,900 DN 3,100
FOOSUNG 10,870 UP 230
AmoreG 29,600 0
(MORE)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100