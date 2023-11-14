HyundaiMtr 175,200 UP 1,900

Daewoong 15,350 UP 270

TaekwangInd 602,000 DN 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 UP 40

KAL 21,400 UP 300

LG Corp. 81,300 DN 500

POSCO FUTURE M 295,500 UP 21,000

Boryung 9,490 UP 110

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 DN 150

Shinsegae 171,700 UP 2,100

Nongshim 485,000 DN 3,000

SGBC 54,200 UP 300

Hyosung 63,500 UP 400

LOTTE 29,300 UP 250

GCH Corp 14,890 UP 220

LotteChilsung 155,200 UP 1,300

COSMOCHEM 35,250 UP 1,450

POSCO Holdings 471,500 UP 19,500

DB INSURANCE 82,500 DN 2,700

SLCORP 30,050 UP 850

Yuhan 62,300 UP 600

SamsungElec 70,800 UP 400

NHIS 10,290 UP 50

LS 78,800 UP 2,300

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 60 0 UP500

GC Corp 107,000 UP 2,100

GS E&C 14,490 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 435,000 UP 18,000

KPIC 151,400 DN 1,400

GS Retail 25,100 UP 400

Ottogi 402,000 UP 8,500

DL 46,400 DN 650

HITEJINRO 23,250 UP 1,900

CJ LOGISTICS 79,500 UP 300

DOOSAN 78,900 UP 2,500

SK Innovation 134,300 UP 3,300

POONGSAN 36,400 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 600

Hansae 22,250 DN 950

(MORE)