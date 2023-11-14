KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiMtr 175,200 UP 1,900
Daewoong 15,350 UP 270
TaekwangInd 602,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 UP 40
KAL 21,400 UP 300
LG Corp. 81,300 DN 500
POSCO FUTURE M 295,500 UP 21,000
Boryung 9,490 UP 110
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 DN 150
Shinsegae 171,700 UP 2,100
Nongshim 485,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 54,200 UP 300
Hyosung 63,500 UP 400
LOTTE 29,300 UP 250
GCH Corp 14,890 UP 220
LotteChilsung 155,200 UP 1,300
COSMOCHEM 35,250 UP 1,450
POSCO Holdings 471,500 UP 19,500
DB INSURANCE 82,500 DN 2,700
SLCORP 30,050 UP 850
Yuhan 62,300 UP 600
SamsungElec 70,800 UP 400
NHIS 10,290 UP 50
LS 78,800 UP 2,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 60 0 UP500
GC Corp 107,000 UP 2,100
GS E&C 14,490 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 435,000 UP 18,000
KPIC 151,400 DN 1,400
GS Retail 25,100 UP 400
Ottogi 402,000 UP 8,500
DL 46,400 DN 650
HITEJINRO 23,250 UP 1,900
CJ LOGISTICS 79,500 UP 300
DOOSAN 78,900 UP 2,500
SK Innovation 134,300 UP 3,300
POONGSAN 36,400 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 600
Hansae 22,250 DN 950
