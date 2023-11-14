Youngone Corp 51,800 DN 2,500

CSWIND 47,300 UP 2,400

GKL 13,900 UP 280

KOLON IND 41,500 UP 750

HanmiPharm 293,500 UP 3,500

SD Biosensor 11,030 UP 30

Meritz Financial 56,400 UP 2,200

BNK Financial Group 7,110 UP 60

DGB Financial Group 8,290 UP 150

emart 76,500 DN 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY453 50 UP1700

KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 UP 250

PIAM 28,700 UP 100

HANJINKAL 48,450 UP 450

CHONGKUNDANG 119,900 UP 3,100

DoubleUGames 46,150 DN 850

HL MANDO 34,000 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 720,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 40,000 UP 800

Netmarble 48,200 UP 1,450

KRAFTON 193,000 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 600

ORION 122,700 UP 400

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,900 UP 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,560 UP 260

BGF Retail 150,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 61,200 UP 700

HDC-OP 12,980 UP 280

HYOSUNG TNC 367,500 DN 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,000 DN 1,500

HANILCMT 12,730 UP 10

SKBS 65,000 UP 800

WooriFinancialGroup 12,540 UP 140

KakaoBank 23,450 UP 200

HYBE 204,500 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 66,100 UP 1,900

DL E&C 35,800 DN 1,100

kakaopay 41,050 DN 100

K Car 10,270 UP 280

SKSQUARE 48,300 DN 150

(END)