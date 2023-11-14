KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 51,800 DN 2,500
CSWIND 47,300 UP 2,400
GKL 13,900 UP 280
KOLON IND 41,500 UP 750
HanmiPharm 293,500 UP 3,500
SD Biosensor 11,030 UP 30
Meritz Financial 56,400 UP 2,200
BNK Financial Group 7,110 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 8,290 UP 150
emart 76,500 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY453 50 UP1700
KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 UP 250
PIAM 28,700 UP 100
HANJINKAL 48,450 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 119,900 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 46,150 DN 850
HL MANDO 34,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 720,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 40,000 UP 800
Netmarble 48,200 UP 1,450
KRAFTON 193,000 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 600
ORION 122,700 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,900 UP 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,560 UP 260
BGF Retail 150,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 61,200 UP 700
HDC-OP 12,980 UP 280
HYOSUNG TNC 367,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,000 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 12,730 UP 10
SKBS 65,000 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,540 UP 140
KakaoBank 23,450 UP 200
HYBE 204,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 66,100 UP 1,900
DL E&C 35,800 DN 1,100
kakaopay 41,050 DN 100
K Car 10,270 UP 280
SKSQUARE 48,300 DN 150
(END)
-
