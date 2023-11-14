Hanwha Q3 net profit down 88.4 pct to 96.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 96.8 billion won (US$72.8 million), down 88.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 382.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.21 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 18.9 percent to 11.93 trillion won.

