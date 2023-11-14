Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q3 net profit down 88.4 pct to 96.8 bln won

All News 15:46 November 14, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 96.8 billion won (US$72.8 million), down 88.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 382.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.21 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 18.9 percent to 11.93 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!