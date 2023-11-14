S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 14, 2023
All News 16:43 November 14, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.792 3.793 -0.1
2-year TB 3.893 3.898 -0.5
3-year TB 3.857 3.877 -2.0
10-year TB 3.980 4.005 -2.5
2-year MSB 3.874 3.881 -0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.704 4.727 -2.3
91-day CD 3.830 3.830 0.0
