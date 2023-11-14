Asiana Airlines narrows net loss in Q3 on strengthening of won

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest carrier, has managed to narrow its net loss in the third quarter due to the strengthening of the local currency, the company said Tuesday.

Asiana Airlines recorded a net loss of 31.2 billion won (US$24.2 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 172.2 billion won from the same period last year, the company said.

The company attributed the reduced loss to the strengthening of the won against the greenback during the period.

Operating profit fell 44.8 percent on-year to 126.7 billion won while sales climbed 13.1 percent to 1.73 trillion won.

The company said its operating profit fell due to a decline in the profitability of its cargo business and increased costs related to an expansion of international routes. Sales of its cargo business tumbled 47.7 percent on-year to 355.7 billion won.

Asiana's sales from its passenger business, however, climbed 63 percent to 1.29 trillion won thanks to increased demand for international travel, the company said.



This file photo taken June 7, 2023, shows an Asiana airplane at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

