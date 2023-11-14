Unionized Seoul subway workers set to hold second strike

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Unionized Seoul subway workers are set to stage a walkout in protest against their company's downsizing plans, they said Tuesday.

Informed sources say the strike has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

The workers, who belong to the biggest of three labor unions of Seoul Metro, the operator of subway lines 1-8, said they will hold a press conference in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning to announce their plans.

The collective action will come after the union affiliated with the militant umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged a two-day "warning" strike on Thursday and Friday in protest of the city-run company's bid to reduce its workforce by 13.5 percent, or 2,212 employees, by 2026 to address its chronic deficit.

"Following the initial warning strike, we urged the Seoul metropolitan government and the company to change their position and hold serious talks, but they suddenly adopted a tough line," the union said. "They are not offering any solutions to our concerns about a possible shortfall in on-site safety personnel."

Seoul Metro saddled with a cumulative deficit of 18.4 trillion won (US$14 billion) has said downsizing is inevitable to normalize management, while the labor union claims a drastic cut in the workforce could lead to safety issues.

The company reportedly offered to increase the number of new recruits this year by 272 to 660, but the KCTU-affiliated union rejected the proposal.



Unionized Seoul subway workers hold a rally in protest of their company's downsizing plans in front of World Cup Stadium Station in western Seoul on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

