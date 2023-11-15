Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Russian government delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on trade and science cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday.
The delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, arrived Tuesday to take part in the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Working-level officials of the two sides were seriously discussing the "practical issues of realizing cooperation in various fields to be reflected in the protocol of the meeting," the KCNA said in an English-language article.
The delegation's visit comes as Pyongyang is seeking to strengthen military cooperation with Russia following a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
