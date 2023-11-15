S. Korea's on-year job growth accelerates in October
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year employment grew at a faster pace for the third consecutive month in October, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.76 million last month, up 346,000 from a year earlier, or 1.2 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Monthly job additions had slowed down for four months in a row to tumble below 300,000 in July but made a rebound in August and recovered to the 300,000 level last month.
The country's jobless rate stood at 2.1 percent in October, down 0.3 percentage point from a year earlier, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
