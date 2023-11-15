Actor Song Kang-ho's retrospective to be held at Academy Museum to celebrate 30 yrs of cinematic works
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite" actor Song Kang-ho's decades of cinematic works will be shown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles next month, the museum has said.
The retrospective of the actor will be held from Dec. 7 to Jan. 13, the museum said in a recent post on its website, to celebrate "his dynamic career and his genuine love for cinema."
"In the span of three decades, Song Kang-ho has cultivated unprecedented trajectories in his practice, illuminating new possibilities of cinema as an art form and beyond," the museum said, "while contributing to the expansion of Korean cinema since his debut in the mid-1990s."
The event marks the first of the series that the museum and the Korea Foundation prepared together to introduce Korean films and actors to the American audience.
During the period, the museum will show 14 films starring the veteran actor, including the Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), "A Taxi Driver" (2017), "The Age of Shadows" (2016), "Secret Sunshine" (2007), "Memories of Murder" (2003) and "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance" (2002).
From Dec. 7-10, there will be in-person conversation sessions with the actor for visitors and fans, the museum said.
