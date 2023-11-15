Swimming Federation chief referred to prosecution over hiring irregularities

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Korea Swimming Federation and two other executives have been referred to the prosecution for investigation on charges of hiring irregularities, police said Wednesday.

Police recently referred Swimming Federation President Jeong Chang-hoon and two other officials, including the secretary general, to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Offices on charges of business obstruction, police officials said.

The three have been accused of unlawfully interfering with the federation's hiring process in 2021.

The federation selected 19 entry-level candidates in the resume screening stage that year, nearly double the initially planned 10, allegedly to include a candidate favored by Jeong.

In the process of hiring the federation's new secretary general, Jeong also allegedly selected people close to one candidate as interviewers in June 2021. That candidate, who served as a part-time director at the federation, was ultimately hired as secretary general.

The investigation was launched after Rep. Kim Yea-ji of the ruling People Power Party raised the allegations during a session of the parliamentary inspection of the government in 2021.



This image of the Korea Swimming Federation's logo is provided by the group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

