Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/02 Cloudy 20

Incheon 12/03 Sunny 20

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 13/04 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/05 Cloudy 10

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 15/02 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

