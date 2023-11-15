Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 November 15, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/02 Cloudy 20
Incheon 12/03 Sunny 20
Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 13/04 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/05 Cloudy 10
Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 15/02 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
