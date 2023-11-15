Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Auto exports rise 19.8 pct in Oct. on EVs, premium models

All News 11:00 November 15, 2023

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's car exports advanced 19.8 percent on-year in October following stronger overseas demand for eco-friendly cars and premium models, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The combined value of car exports reached US$5.88 billion in October, compared with $4.91 billion tallied a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Auto exports have logged on-year growth for 16 consecutive months up to October. Over the January-October period, auto exports surged 33.9 percent on-year to $57.9 billion.

North America was the No. 1 export destination for South Korean cars last month, with sales jumping 46.9 percent to $3.5 billion.

Shipments to the European Union, on the other hand, edged down 9.1 percent to $675 million, and those to Asian countries rose 1.5 percent to $450 million.

Exports to the Middle East gained 6.9 percent to $442 million, the data also showed.

The overall growth was mainly led by the stronger demand for eco-friendly models, with those exports soaring 21.4 percent to $1.75 billion.

The industry ministry also attributed the performance to the stronger demand for premium models, with the average price of cars shipped over the January-October period reaching $23,000, rising from $21,000 tallied in 2022.

In terms of numbers, South Korea shipped 225,420 units of automobiles in October, up 8.6 percent on-year. Eco-friendly models accounted for 57,000 units, up 7.5 percent over the period.

Domestic production, meanwhile, rose 3.9 percent on-year in October to 341,019 on the back of the robust performance of SUVs.

Domestic sales, on the other hand, edged down 2.1 percent to 141,350 in October.

