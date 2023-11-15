Hyundai Motor Group chief Euisun Chung awarded British order

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung has been awarded the honor of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contributions to the strengthening of economic and cultural ties between South Korea and Britain, the company said Wednesday.

Chung received the medal from British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks on behalf of King Charles III at the ceremony held at the British Embassy in Seoul on the previous day, according to Hyundai Motor Group.

He became the first Korean to receive the CBE title, given to those who have contributed to the arts, culture and science, since King Charles III was crowned.

Chung was recognized for his contributions to enhancing economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, including expanding the use of eco-friendly, low-carbon mobility and promoting the arts through his long-term sponsorship of the British museum Tate Modern.

His grandfather and founder of Hyundai Group Chung Ju-yung was also honored the CBE in 1977.

"I believe this honor has been bestowed upon me not for my individual service, but in recognition of Hyundai Motor Group's contributions to our two nations' cooperation and friendship," said Chung. "We will further contribute to our bilateral cooperation in business, art, culture, sports and public service."



Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung (R) shakes hands with British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks after being awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at the British Embassy in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

