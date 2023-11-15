U.S. envoy to travel to Brussels to discuss N. Korean human rights

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights will travel to Brussels this week for talks on efforts to enhance the rights and dignity of North Korean people, the State Department said Tuesday.

During her trip on Wednesday and Thursday, Ambassador Julie Turner plans to meet separately with representatives from South Korea, the European Union, "like-minded" partners, civil society and North Korean escapees, according to the department.

"Special Envoy Turner's trip will focus on specific actions that can be taken to improve respect for the human rights and dignity of North Koreans, including members of the most marginalized communities, and to promote accountability for the DPRK government's human rights violations and abuses," it said in a press release.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Turner took office last month, filling a vacancy that had lasted more than six years. Her official swearing-in ceremony took place earlier this month.



Ambassador Julie Turner, the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, speaks during the Korea Global Forum co-hosted by South Korea's unification ministry and the Center for Strategic and International Studies at the CSIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2023, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

