S. Korea, France hold consultations on Seoul's UNSC seat preparations

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and France have held consultations to help prepare Seoul for its role as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The Tuesday meeting came as South Korea is set to begin a two-year term as a nonpermanent UNSC member in 2024-25. It won the seat after garnering 180 votes from 192 member states at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in June.

At the meeting, Kang Joo-yeon, director-general for international organizations at the ministry, and her French counterpart, Beatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, exchanged their views on a wide range of issues, including peacekeeping operations and cybersecurity.

The two sides also discussed North Korea, the recent Israel-Hamas conflict and other pending security issues in the region, the ministry said.

South Korea had two separate similar meetings with the United States and Britain in recent weeks.

This marks the third time for South Korea to serve as one of the 10 nonpermanent UNSC members. It previously served in the seat during the 1996-97 term.



This undated file photo shows South Korea's foreign ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)