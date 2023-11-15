Ex-senior police official found dead amid corruption probe

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A former senior police official was found dead Wednesday amid an investigation into suspicions of corruption involving him.

Police found the former senior superintendent general, the third-highest rank in the police, on a hill in Hanam, just southeast of Seoul, at around 10 a.m. while searching the area after his family filed a missing person's report the previous day.

Neither signs of foul play, such as wounds, nor a suicide note were found at the scene.

The former official had been under investigation in connection with a 62-year-old broker, surnamed Seong, accused of asking police officials to clear cases or making personnel affairs-related requests in return for money from clients.

Last week, prosecutors arrested a former police superintendent on charges of taking money from Seong and making investigation-related requests. Prosecutors also raided the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency in the southern city of Gwangju and another police station in the region as part of the investigation.



This image, provided by the police, shows the Hanam Police Station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

