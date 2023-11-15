Ex-senior police official found dead amid corruption probe
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A former senior police official was found dead Wednesday amid an investigation into suspicions of corruption involving him.
Police found the former senior superintendent general, the third-highest rank in the police, on a hill in Hanam, just southeast of Seoul, at around 10 a.m. while searching the area after his family filed a missing person's report the previous day.
Neither signs of foul play, such as wounds, nor a suicide note were found at the scene.
The former official had been under investigation in connection with a 62-year-old broker, surnamed Seong, accused of asking police officials to clear cases or making personnel affairs-related requests in return for money from clients.
Last week, prosecutors arrested a former police superintendent on charges of taking money from Seong and making investigation-related requests. Prosecutors also raided the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency in the southern city of Gwangju and another police station in the region as part of the investigation.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
(2nd LD) U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats