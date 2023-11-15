(LEAD) JCS chairman nominee says 2018 military agreement limits surveillance on N. Korea

(ATTN: UPDATES with latest remarks in paras 9-12; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement poses limits to the South Korean military's surveillance on North Korea and live-fire drills near the maritime border.

Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the remark during a confirmation hearing on his nomination as South Korea is reviewing whether to partially suspend the agreement aimed at preventing military clashes near the border amid rising North Korean threats.

"The inter-Korean military agreement clearly limits the (South Korean) military's capability," Kim said during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.

Adm. Kim Myung-soo, the nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), speaks during a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Nov. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) calls for setting up buffer zones and no-fly zones near the inter-Korean border to ban artillery firing, naval drills and surveillance activities to prevent accidental clashes between the two Koreas.

The agreement prohibits flights of unmanned aerial vehicles within 10 kilometers of the western region and 15 km of the eastern region from the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), the land border separating the countries.

Kim said the agreement has restricted the South Korean military's surveillance on North Korea in terms of "space and time," real-time monitoring of the North's rear side and live-fire drills on the western islands.

Given South Korea's overwhelming superiority in information, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over North Korea, Kim said the no-fly zones stipulated in the pact needed to be reviewed to prepare for the possibilities of Pyongyang's surprise attacks.

"We are currently deploying various ISR assets, and small satellites should be in operation in the future," he said. "Drones should be operated without restrictions to monitor enemy activities and prepare for surprise attacks. So, the no-fly zones should be carefully reviewed."



North Korea unveils its newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" during a ceremony in this file photo provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 6, 2023. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

In light of growing concerns over North Korea's deepening defense ties with Russia, Kim vowed to mull ways to better counter threats posed by the North's advancing submarine programs.

In September, North Korea launched its first submarine capable of carrying out a tactical nuclear attack, raising calls for South Korea to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine.

"I think North Korea's defense technology will undergo significant changes in cooperation with Russia," he said. "In regard to the nuclear-powered submarine, I think it is necessary to make judgments based on national policy."

South Korea has advanced technology to build diesel-electric submarines, but it doesn't have nuclear-powered submarines as the bilateral atomic agreement with the United States bans the country from enriching uranium or reprocessing used fuel.

The top general is the only post in the armed services subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing. It is widely seen as a formality because Kim's formal appointment does not require the endorsement of the National Assembly.

It is the first time in 10 years that a Navy officer has been appointed to the top military post since Adm. Choi Yoon-hee served as the JCS chairman from 2013 to 2015.

