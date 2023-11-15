DP demands Yoon withdraw nomination of new JCS chief

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) demanded Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol withdraw the nomination of a new Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman, accusing the nominee of trading stock during working hours and playing golf when North Korea fired a long-range missile.

The DP raised the accusations during a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the JCS chairman nominee, Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, along with other suspicions that Kim's daughter was involved in a school bullying case.

"Unless President Yoon Suk Yeol is attempting to obstruct the morale in the military and people's trust over the country's defense readiness, he must withdraw Kim's nomination," Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, senior DP spokesperson, said in a statement.

Kwon accused Kim of neglecting his duties by trading stocks multiple times during working hours and even playing golf after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The spokesperson also noted Kim was disciplined as commander after his unit failed to detect a North Korean boat carrying defectors until after the vessel reached the port of Samcheok in 2019. Kim is also responsible for the Navy's failure to detect another North Korean boat of defectors last month, Kwon said.

"He is not a nominee, but someone who should be subject to disciplinary measures," Kwon said.

The DP also took issue with allegations Kim's daughter was involved in a school bullying case 11 years ago, claiming the daughter was one of six perpetrators who inflicted violence, but received the lightest penalty.

Kim said he does not remember such an incident regarding his daughter, but apologized to the victim and the student's parents during the parliamentary hearing.

He also apologized for his alleged trading of stocks and vowed to focus on his duties in the future.



Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, the nominee of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, answers questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)