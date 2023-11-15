Opposition leader says gov't's budget cut in R&D 'extremely strange' decision
DAEJEON, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday slammed the government's budget cut in research and development (R&D) as an "extremely strange" decision and vowed to restore the reduced amount.
The chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made the pledge during a party meeting held in the city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, which is home to many of the country's top research centers.
"This is an extremely strange, unimaginable thing to happen in an advanced economic power nation in the 21st century," Lee said, noting the government's double-digit percentage cut in the R&D budget has threatened the livelihoods of young researchers.
"In an era of cutting-edge sciences and the fourth industrial revolution, the importance of investment in sciences and technology can never be overemphasized. The DP will restore the budget for R&D ... no longer dampen the hopes of young researchers and build a foundation for continual growth," Lee said.
Lee also criticized the government's plan to relax the maximum 52-hour workweek for certain business sectors, saying the plan is an outdated strategy to boost the economy, and vowed to improve labor productivity by implementing a 4.5-day workweek.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
(2nd LD) U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats