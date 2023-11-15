KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDKSOE 99,400 UP 4,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,850 UP 1,700
Kogas 23,600 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 245,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 49,100 UP 1,300
F&F 91,500 UP 1,000
Kumyang 100,200 DN 4,000
YoulchonChem 33,400 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 451,500 UP 14,500
HtlShilla 67,700 UP 2,200
Hanmi Science 36,050 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 137,700 UP 3,300
DL 47,600 UP 1,200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 384,500 UP 10,500
HYOSUNG TNC 372,000 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 12,800 UP 70
SKBS 67,200 UP 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,620 UP 80
KakaoBank 24,350 UP 900
SKBP 87,800 UP 1,800
KCC 244,000 UP 5,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 60 0 UP4000
LS 78,700 DN 100
Doosanfc 19,400 UP 950
Doosan Enerbility 14,660 UP 450
Doosan Bobcat 40,950 UP 950
Netmarble 52,200 UP 4,000
KRAFTON 204,000 UP 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,200 UP 1,500
ORION 125,200 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,750 UP 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,970 UP 410
LOTTE WELLFOOD 125,400 UP 2,000
CheilWorldwide 20,700 UP 500
BGF Retail 141,200 DN 9,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 DN 1,450
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 1,250
SKCHEM 62,200 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,360 UP 380
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,400 0
