SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HDKSOE 99,400 UP 4,100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,850 UP 1,700

Kogas 23,600 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 245,500 DN 3,000

Hanssem 49,100 UP 1,300

F&F 91,500 UP 1,000

Kumyang 100,200 DN 4,000

YoulchonChem 33,400 UP 600

LG Energy Solution 451,500 UP 14,500

HtlShilla 67,700 UP 2,200

Hanmi Science 36,050 UP 950

SamsungElecMech 137,700 UP 3,300

DL 47,600 UP 1,200

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 384,500 UP 10,500

HYOSUNG TNC 372,000 UP 4,500

HANILCMT 12,800 UP 70

SKBS 67,200 UP 2,200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,620 UP 80

KakaoBank 24,350 UP 900

SKBP 87,800 UP 1,800

KCC 244,000 UP 5,500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 60 0 UP4000

LS 78,700 DN 100

Doosanfc 19,400 UP 950

Doosan Enerbility 14,660 UP 450

Doosan Bobcat 40,950 UP 950

Netmarble 52,200 UP 4,000

KRAFTON 204,000 UP 11,000

HD HYUNDAI 60,200 UP 1,500

ORION 125,200 UP 2,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,750 UP 850

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,970 UP 410

LOTTE WELLFOOD 125,400 UP 2,000

CheilWorldwide 20,700 UP 500

BGF Retail 141,200 DN 9,300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 DN 1,450

HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 1,250

SKCHEM 62,200 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 13,360 UP 380

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,400 0

