KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
IBK 11,670 DN 50
DONGSUH 18,480 UP 470
SamsungEng 25,900 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 118,300 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,215 0
SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 UP 150
KT 33,050 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16710 UP310
LOTTE TOUR 10,880 UP 330
LG Uplus 10,420 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,500 DN 300
KT&G 92,400 UP 600
LG Display 13,610 UP 250
SK 163,800 UP 5,200
Hanon Systems 7,160 UP 370
Kangwonland 15,420 UP 500
NAVER 205,500 UP 6,900
Kakao 48,300 UP 1,950
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,350 UP 2,400
MS IND 18,050 UP 710
OCI Holdings 103,900 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 67,400 UP 1,600
KorZinc 489,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,530 UP 360
HyundaiMipoDock 75,900 UP 3,100
IS DONGSEO 28,900 UP 600
S-Oil 69,400 UP 800
LG Innotek 248,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,900 UP 9,300
HMM 15,870 UP 240
HYUNDAI WIA 54,700 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 131,400 UP 3,800
SKC 94,200 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,520 UP 100
Mobis 228,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 128,500 UP 700
S-1 58,300 UP 1,300
ZINUS 19,180 UP 410
Hanchem 180,600 UP 200
DWS 30,950 0
(MORE)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism
-
(2nd LD) U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
Unionized Seoul subway workers set to hold second strike