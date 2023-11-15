IBK 11,670 DN 50

DONGSUH 18,480 UP 470

SamsungEng 25,900 UP 450

SAMSUNG C&T 118,300 UP 2,500

PanOcean 4,215 0

SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 UP 150

KT 33,050 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16710 UP310

LOTTE TOUR 10,880 UP 330

LG Uplus 10,420 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,500 DN 300

KT&G 92,400 UP 600

LG Display 13,610 UP 250

SK 163,800 UP 5,200

Hanon Systems 7,160 UP 370

Kangwonland 15,420 UP 500

NAVER 205,500 UP 6,900

Kakao 48,300 UP 1,950

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,350 UP 2,400

MS IND 18,050 UP 710

OCI Holdings 103,900 UP 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 67,400 UP 1,600

KorZinc 489,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,530 UP 360

HyundaiMipoDock 75,900 UP 3,100

IS DONGSEO 28,900 UP 600

S-Oil 69,400 UP 800

LG Innotek 248,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,900 UP 9,300

HMM 15,870 UP 240

HYUNDAI WIA 54,700 UP 1,200

KumhoPetrochem 131,400 UP 3,800

SKC 94,200 UP 3,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,520 UP 100

Mobis 228,000 UP 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 128,500 UP 700

S-1 58,300 UP 1,300

ZINUS 19,180 UP 410

Hanchem 180,600 UP 200

DWS 30,950 0

